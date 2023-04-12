State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

