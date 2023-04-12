State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $675,991 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

