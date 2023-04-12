State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

