State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNA opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

