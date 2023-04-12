State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.93 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

