State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

