State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

NYSE TYL opened at $357.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

