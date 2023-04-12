State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

