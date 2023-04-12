State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

