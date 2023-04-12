State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

