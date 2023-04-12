State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $196.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.61.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.