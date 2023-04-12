State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 57,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 487,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

