State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $26,333,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

