State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 444,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 264.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 397,221 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

STX stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

