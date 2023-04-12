State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

