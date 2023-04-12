State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

