Stephens Begins Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PHR opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,927 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.