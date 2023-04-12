Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Stevanato Group worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STVN opened at €26.58 ($28.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.24. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 1-year high of €27.23 ($29.60).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

