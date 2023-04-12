Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

