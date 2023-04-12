Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 315 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

