Strs Ohio Acquires 2,786 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby
Kirby Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE KEX opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirby (KEX)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.