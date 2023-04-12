Strs Ohio Acquires 4,962 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

