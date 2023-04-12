Strs Ohio Acquires 7,941 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.