Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

