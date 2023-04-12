Strs Ohio Buys 40,744 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

