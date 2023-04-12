Strs Ohio Buys 43,668 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.58%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

