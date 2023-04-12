Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

