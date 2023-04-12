Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE A opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

