Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Strs Ohio raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after buying an additional 268,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.