Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

