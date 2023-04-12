Strs Ohio Has $1.82 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

