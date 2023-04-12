Strs Ohio Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $19,161,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 564.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 801,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.