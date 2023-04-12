Strs Ohio Has $1.84 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CINF opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

