Strs Ohio Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $124.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

