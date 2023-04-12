Strs Ohio Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after acquiring an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

