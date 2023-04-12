Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

