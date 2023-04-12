Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

