Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

