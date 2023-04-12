Strs Ohio Invests $1.90 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

