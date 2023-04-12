Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

