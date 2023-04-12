Strs Ohio Purchases 2,769 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,222,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.