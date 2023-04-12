Strs Ohio Purchases 3,227 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $27,163,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,775,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

NYSE RJF opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

