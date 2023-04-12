Strs Ohio Purchases 8,267 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

