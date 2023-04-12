Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ATR opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

