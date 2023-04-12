Strs Ohio Sells 1,470 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

