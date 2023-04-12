Strs Ohio Sells 1,470 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.