Strs Ohio Sells 1,795 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 38.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

