Strs Ohio Sells 2,072 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,578 over the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

