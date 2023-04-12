Strs Ohio Sells 32,682 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

