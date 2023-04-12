Strs Ohio Takes $2.07 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.